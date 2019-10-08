LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters from around the city met in Buechel Tuesday for training that will enhance their firefighting and lifesaving skills.
The training session was held in a vacant four-story building that used to be a nursing home.
Firefighters encountered real-life scenarios and intense simulations that covered all aspects of the job.
Specialty training included ladder operations, ladder placement, safety and survival, and an array of other things that firefighters don't always have the opportunity to do on a daily basis.
For firefighters, the training sessions allow them to be ready when disaster strikes.
"This is one of the most dangerous jobs that exists, and one of the biggest jobs we can do is train and constantly prepare ourselves to be ready and be better," Jordan Yuodis, with Jefferson County Fire said. "An opportunity like this we just couldn't pass up."
Several departments will go through the training over the course of the next two weeks.
