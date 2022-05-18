LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parts of Marion County experienced heavy storm damage on Wednesday evening.
The storms hit the area around 5:30 p.m.
The area south of Lebanon, Kentucky, likely saw winds upwards of 60 miles per hour and golf ball size hail.
There's been no official word yet on how much damage was caused and if a tornado ever touched down.
I have been asked if I think the damage in Marion county is a tornado. Let me explain the complexity in a series of tweets...— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) May 19, 2022
