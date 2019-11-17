LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ariana Grande's concert scheduled for Sunday at Rupp Arena was cancelled after Grande fell ill while on tour.
Grande's tour officials released a statement saying, "Due to an illness, Ariana Grande has cancelled her concert tonight in Lexington, KY at Rupp Area and is so sorry to disappoint her loyal fans. Ariana revealed to fans on social media that she was struggling to get better quickly, but she is simply not well enough to perform tonight."
Officials also said anyone who bought a ticket will receive a refund at the point of purchase. Any tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. If the tickets were purchased through the Lexington Center Ticket Office, you are asked to call (859) 233-3535.
