WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ark Encounter in nothern Kentucky is expanding.
In a release, the park says it has added a 2,500 seat auditorium in the Answers Center along with a 70-foot-long LED Screen on the state.
The Ark Encounter opened a new playground that is accessible by all children and adults of all abilities. The Inclusive Whirl has wheelchair access. A Mega Tower and slides, percussion play and Rainbow Maze are also part of the expansion.
Crews are still working on doubling the size of the Ararat Ridge Zoo behind the Ark. New sections, including a walkthrough kangaroo and emu area, will open in a few months.
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky celebrates its third anniversary next month.
