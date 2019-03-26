FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jumping out of a plane from 13,000 feet and free-falling at 120 mph may seem crazy, but that’s what the Army Golden Knights do almost every day.
“It's this incredible feeling of being alive,” said Maj. Marissa Chierichella with the Army Golden Knights. “Just the idea of floating on air and flying — it's just amazing.”
But for the Golden Knights, it’s their job — their dream job. And no dream is too big.
“You just have to decide that it's not too big, and go after it,” said Master Sgt. Jennifer Davidson with the Golden Knights.
That was the message Tuesday at Fort Knox to about 250 young women in junior ROTC program. The demonstration jumps and speakers were meant to empower the young women and promote them in the Army. It’s especially important when female Golden Knights are often asked a particular question:
“We've gotten the question, ‘I didn't know girls could jump out of airplanes,’" said Sgt. First Class Laura Davis with the Golden Knights. "And it's one of those things that’s the purpose of the team. That's the purpose of me being on the team … being able to show that little girl who wants an autograph that she can do anything when she grows up."
“That's why I’m here: to show them that it's not surprising. We can do all the same things," Davidson added. “You just have to figure out what you want and go after it and make it work."
Army officials say women only account for about 17 percent of the Army’s population. There are 127 team members of the Golden Knights, and only eight of them are women.
I had the chance to tandem jump with the team, and while it was exhilarating, the nerves can almost get you until you feel the freedom of actually jumping. But I was in good company as Davidson described her first jump 12 years ago.
“Of course I was terrified, because who wouldn't be jumping out of a plane?" she said. "When you can get through that feeling of fear, the experience was just amazing."
It's all about overcoming that fear to find your strength no matter what that may be.
“Even if I get the opportunity to interact with a young girl and show her that nothing is impossible, then I've made a difference,” Chierichella said.
