LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers along Grant Line Road are used to seeing army tanks out in front of the armory, but not like this.
Sometime overnight, someone spray painted a derogatory term referencing President Joe Biden on one of the tanks.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said his department is making a report about the vandalism. According to a spokesperson for the Indiana National Guard, the tank is on federal property and they'll investigate the incident.
