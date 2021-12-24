LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Shepherdsville man is facing two counts of murder, accused of shooting and killing two people inside an Okolona restaurant Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. at Roosters, 7405 Preston Highway.
According to an arrest report, 21-year-old Karson Reitz was seen by LMPD officers on the restaurant’s security cameras shooting two men. One victim was pronounced dead at the restaurant and the second victim was taken to a hospital where he died.
The names of the victims haven’t been released, but Reitz knew both victims, according to the arrest report.
Court records show Reitz admitted to police he shot the two men. Police haven’t detailed a motive for the shooting. It’s not clear if Reitz was arrested at the restaurant.
“It’s horribly tragic anytime something like this happens,” said LMPD Major David Allen.
Allen said an incident like this is tough anytime, but especially during Christmas.
“The department itself has had a rough week. So, for these officers to be back out here on something like this, and then working with family members, the homicide unit as well, it’s just a difficult time to see for anyone.”
Reitz is scheduled to be arraigned in court Sunday.
