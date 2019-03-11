LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man for a stabbing that took place at a Walmart in West Buechel on Sunday.
According to an arrest report, 34-year-old Leony Alvarez-Carrion works with the victim, and has had several disagreements with him in the past.
Police say that, at about 2 p.m. Sunday, Alvarez-Carrion walked up to the man in the parking lot of the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane, near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Buechel Bypass, and demanded that he "resolve" an argument.
A fight broke out, according to the arrest report, and witnesses had to separate both men.
A short time later, police say Alvarez-Carrion returned with a knife and stabbed the man in the head.
Police say he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, with the knife still in his head.
Alvarez-Carrion fled the scene, but was arrested just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
He's charged with first-degree assault. Alvarez-Carrion is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
