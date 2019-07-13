LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime teacher and coach in Hagerstown, Indiana, is accused of engaging in "inappropriate, unwanted sexual contact" with a female student.
According to a report by Fox 59, 68-year-old William T. Drake is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. There is a warrant out for his arrest.
Police say the investigation began on Feb. 28, when a 14-year-old student at Hagerstown Jr./Sr. High School told another teacher that Drake was "constantly touching" her inappropriately during a recent school dance.
Police interviewed the student a few weeks later. She allegedly told officers that Drake asked her to stay after class. While alone with her, he allegedly tried to take off her pants. Police say the also tried to fondle her.
The girl told police that the phone rang, and it spooked Drake. That's when, she says, she ran out of the classroom, into a bathroom, and vomited.
Another student told police that, at around the same time, he saw the girl walk into the lunchroom, upset and crying. He also said that, on another occasion, he saw Drake touch the girl inappropriately, but he tried to make it look like an accident. He said other students knew about Drake's behavior and frequently talked about it.
Police say they spoke with Drake about the allegations on April 8 and he denied ever touching the girl or any other students. He also said he didn't remember the victim staying late after class.
Drake failed to make his initial court appearance. There is an active warrant for his arrest -- and his bond is set at $20,000.
The superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools says Drake no longer works for the district.
A biography on the district's website says Drake has been a coach at Hagerstown for 40 years. He has coached football, track, wrestling and basketball.
Parents in Hagerstown said they were disgusted by the allegations.
"He's a teacher," said Mike Newkirk. "He's got responsibility and that's not part of it."
"It's very gross and very degrading for the kids," said Karen Lehman. "Good thing it wasn't my daughter, put it that way. I just don't do well with people like that."
