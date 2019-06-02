LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men were arrested Saturday morning after an armed robbery in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Talik Anderson, 21, and 19-year-olds Paysor Casey and Nicholas Garrett are being held at the Hardin Detention Center on first-degree robbery charges.
According to a police report, the incident occurred Friday night in the 300 block of Stewart Street.
In the report, the robbery victim said two men entered his house armed with handguns, which they pointed at him and said, "Tell me where it is or I will kill you."
The victim said the men took money from a drawer in the kitchen.
A witness told police she saw the two men run from the house and get into a Nissan with Kentucky tags.
Radcliff Police found the vehicle in a driveway of a home with the three men inside. One of the men in the car admitted to the offense, and a search of the residence revealed a large sum of money consistent with the victim's description.
All three men are being held at the Hardin County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bonds.
