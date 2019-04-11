CENTERFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an Oldham County gas station over a case of Bud Light.
The shooting happened about 3 a.m. at a Shell Gas Station and Circle K at 2900 West Highway 22 in Centerfield, Ky.
Oldham County Police Major Neil Johnson says the store clerk and his nephew were the only people in the store, when the suspect tried getting away with the beer.
He says two suspects had stopped at the store about an hour earlier. But one of them came back to steal the beer.
When the nephew tried to stop the suspect, he was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to University Hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
The names of the suspects have not been released. Police believe one acted as a getaway driver. One suspect was arrested, when police found him in his car. The other was arrested at his home. Officers found the unopened 30-pack of Bud Light in a wooded area near that suspect's house.
Major Neil Johnson says the safest thing to do in these situations is to let the person go.
"The best thing they can do is be a good witness, and unfortunately, you never know when something like this is going to happen -- when somebody is going to be armed," he says.
Police say stealing the beer would have just been a misdemeanor charge. Now, the two suspects will face more serious charges that could get them up to 20 years in prison.
