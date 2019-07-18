LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they crashed a stolen car in Hospital Curve, causing a massive traffic backup in downtown Louisville during rush hour.
According to arrest reports, it started on North 22nd Street, just south of Bank Street. Police say sometime before 5:30 p.m., police saw a stolen Nissan being driven in that location.
Police say three people were in the car. According to arrest reports, the driver was 19-year-old Isaiah Devine and there were two passengers: an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile, and 19-year-old Ayries Pearson.
Louisville Metro Police performed a traffic stop, with several LMPD cruisers pulling in front of the Buick in the southbound lanes of I-65 at Hospital Curve. But as officers got out of their cars, police say Devine sped off, hitting two police cruisers, three civilian vehicles and nearly hitting four police officers.
Police eventually stopped the Buick and arrested the occupants.
Both Devine and Pearson are charged with receipt of stolen property, four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and four counts of first-degree criminal mischief. They are currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
No information is available on the 17-year-old juvenile, as juvenile records are sealed.
Related:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.