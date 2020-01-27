LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and federal agents raided a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday afternoon, seizing a large amount of drugs and taking at least two people into custody.
The raid occurred just before 1 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1300 block of Earl Avenue, just off of Taylor Boulevard.
According to an arrest report, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's SWAT team, along with federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, executed a search warrant at the home.
Police say they immediately took 29-year-old Mark Berry and 21-year-old Taheed Simmons into custody.
Inside the home, police say they found a large number of individually packaged containers of "high-grade marijuana." They also allegedly found suspected heroin in amounts indicative of drug trafficking -- including some in and around a Nike shoe box.
According to the arrest report, police say they found two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.
Both Berry and Simmons face drug trafficking charges, as well as a charge of receipt of stolen property in connection with the stolen gun.
Berry is also charged with two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
As of Monday morning, Berry was being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. A mugshot for Simmons was not immediately available.
The arrest reports list a third accomplice, but online court records list no state charges for this person.
