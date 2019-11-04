LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on I-65 that injured three police officers in Bullitt County Monday morning has led to two separate arrests.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says it started just before 2 a.m. on southbound I-65 near Highway 1526.
According to an arrest report, 24-year-old Nickolas Grazal drove a box truck off the road and hit a light pole. The light pole fell over and the box truck rolled over onto its side, according to police.
When police spoke with Grazal in the back of the ambulance, he smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of some kind of substance, according to the arrest report. Authorities say they found marijuana on his person.
While authorities were responding to that crash, authorities say several officers were injured in a second crash.
According to Hillview Chief of Police Bill Mahoney, while officers waited for the cleanup, a vehicle hit a Pioneer Village Police cruiser while Officer Nick Hibbs was inside. That cruiser spun out of control and hit Hillview Police Officers Jessie King and David Jordan, who were standing outside of their cars.
That vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Whitney Brooke Hardin of Bardstown, Kentucky. She was arrested and charged with DUI, assault on a police officer and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
Chief Mahoney says all officers were treated and released from the hospital Monday morning. Kentucky State Police post 4 is handling the investigation.
All lanes of I-65 reopened about 7:40 a.m.
