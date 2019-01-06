LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested as part of an arson investigation in southern Indiana.
Taylor Corya and Tristian McDonald, both 18, and a 17-year-old, were arrested, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office, along with the Indiana State Fire Marshall, served a search warrant as part of an investigation, which led to the arrests.
It's believed all three were involved in a recent rash of arson cases in the Paris Crossing and Montgomery Township areas. Police also say the subjects took property before setting the fires.
Corya and McDonald were transported to the Jennings County Jail with a $40,000 bond each on charges of arson, burglary and theft. The 17-year-old was taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center charged with burglary and arson.
