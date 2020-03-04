LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Indiana residents are in jail after police say an elderly person died in their care.
According to a spokesperson for Indiana State Police, 50-year-old Russell Cartuyvelles and 56-year-old Patricia Campbell, both of Pekin, Indiana, were booked in the Washington County Detention Center Wednesday morning.
Police say they are charged with neglect of a dependent in their care resulting in death. The victim lived with the suspects at their home, according to police.
Investigators were alerted to the case by family members of the victim on Feb. 13. Two days later, a coroner determined the cause of death of the victim to be "homicide by neglect of proper medical care."
The victim has not been identified by police.
Campbell and Cartuyvelles are currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center on one $80,000 cash bond each.
This story will be updated.
