LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people on a scooter were arrested after they robbed a woman, taking her cell phone near the U of L law school.
According to arrest warrants, the incident took place on June 5.
Police say 20-year-old Mark Calloway and 24-year-old Roynisha Sublett were on a scooter when they drove up to a woman who was walking on the University of Louisville campus near the Brandeis School of Law.
They allegedly got off the scooter and reached for the woman's cell phone. Police say the woman tried to pull back, but the pair got the cell phone out of her hands anyway.
Calloway and Sublett then jumped back on the scooter and drove away, according to police.
Police say Sublett eventually sold the phone to the ECO ATM outside the Kroger store at 1265 Goss Avenue. In order to sell the phone, she had to provide her ID. Police say they also have surveillance video of both Calloway and Sublett on the U of L campus, as well as at the Kroger where the phone was sold.
Arrest warrants were issued for Calloway and Sublett on Tuesday. They were taken into custody Friday evening.
Both Calloway and Sublett are charged with second-degree robbery.
