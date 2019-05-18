LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-day undercover child predator sting led to the arrest of four men in Franklin County, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced in a news release Saturday.
Jarrett Hoskins, 23, of Lexington, was arrested Friday on one count of promoting human trafficking, victim under the age of 18, and one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
Ricky Cornish Jr., 32, and Joseph Leavitt, 34, both from Frankfort, were arrested Thursday. They were both charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
Michael Stewart, 46, of Sacramento, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, and and two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Stewart, Cornish and Hoskins are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Leavitt is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney will handle the prosecution of the cases.
Louisville Metro Police assisted with the arrests.