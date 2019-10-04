LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two people were arrested earlier this week on several charges after they pulled away from a traffic stop.
According to a news release, the initial incident took place late Tuesday night on State Road 56 in eastern Washington County. Police say a trooper tried to stop a black Corvette for speeding, but instead of stopping, the Corvette accelerated onto Mount Road and fled "at a high rate of speed."
Police say the Corvette "left a cloud of thick gravel dust in its wake," preventing police from continuing the pursuit.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff's Department spotted a "suspicious vehicle" that was parked next to a barn in a manner that "looked like the driver was trying to hide from someone."
When the trooper arrived, he found 48-year-old Jacquline Turner inside the vehicle. She was getting out of the car when the trooper ordered her to stop.
Police say she as wanted out of Washington County on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested on those charges, as well as possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Police say 42-year-old Jeffrey Lee Wilhoite fled from the vehicle before they arrived. He was eventually found lying on the ground inside a nearby wood line. According to police, he had a pistol in an ankle holster.
Wilhoite was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of a handgun without a license.
Both suspects were being held in the Washington County Jail.
