LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people have been arrested in Noblesville, Indiana, after a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized with possible cardiac arrest.
According to Fox 59, the incident occurred on Nov. 12.
Officers from the Noblesville Police Department responded to a call to assist paramedics with the boy in the 700 block of Nelson Circle, in Noblesville.
NPD began an investigation upon arrival and requested additional investigators from the criminal investigation division and the Hamilton County Department of Child Services after observing evidence at the scene, including the smell of marijuana.
According to court documents, the boy's father, Elijah Mills, and his live-in girlfriend, Taylor Abrams, were present when police arrived.
Abrams told officers that the boy had been having health problems, including headaches and falling down for about a week, and that he had fallen and hit his head on the floor.
Mills claimed that the boy had headaches and had hit his head a week prior to the incident and had collapsed on the floor. Mills also acknowledged that they had not taken him to the hospital that day or any day since, according to court documents.
According to police, the boy was taken to Riverview Health in Noblesville before being taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.
At the hospital, the boy was treated for multiple injuries, including "bone growing over muscle due to trauma and multiple bruises and other skin injuries."
Court documents include the medical assessment by Riley doctors:
"The medical findings are life-threatening, unexplained by the history offered, and highly suspicious for inflicted / nonaccidental trauma."
Abrams was questioned by police about the seriousness of the boy's injuries, and she admitted to the boy getting "whoopings" and described "domestic issues" and physical abuse by Mills.
Abrams conceded to a search of her cell phone by police in which a message was found that read:
"I love you but I cant do it anymore. You expect me to change which is fair but you won't. You are so hard on [victim] and I honestly feel like your going to hurt him. I do not want to be there and see it. Its horrible."
Investigators concluded the investigation and submitted their findings to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.
Two people believed to be involved with the case were taken into custody after the prosecutor's office issued warrants for their arrest.
Elijah Marice Mills, 32, of Noblesville faces felony charges of neglect of a dependent causing catastrophic injuries and battery.
Taylor Renee Abrams, 25, of Noblesville faces a felony charge of neglect of a dependent causing catastrophic injuries and a misdemeanor charge of failure to make a report.
Mills and Abrams are currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
