LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six people were arrested after a drug bust in Paoli, Indiana -- one of whom set up a drug deal with a man who had already clearly identified himself as an officer.
According to a news release from the Paoli Police Department, police executed a search warrant a a home in the 300 block of Southeast 1st Street, near East Water Street, on the southeast side of Paoli Monday morning.
Inside the home, Paoli officers and members of the Orange County Sheriff's Department seized methamphetamine, THC smoking devices, needles, several smartphones, and other drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested four people at the home.
As the suspects were being taken to jail, a cell phone started to ring. Despite the fact that the man who answered the phone "clearly identified himself to the caller as a Police Officer," the caller, "with blatant disregard," arranged to meet at the home to make a drug deal, according to the news release.
Police say the caller showed up at the home a short time later and "was greeted by Officers." Police allegedly found drugs on her, and she was arrested.
According to the news release, police intercepted another call to the suspect's phone. This led them to conduct a traffic stop, and a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle was arrested for drug possession.
In total, six people were arrested as part of the operation, and booked in the Orange County Jail.
Those individuals are:
30-year-old Jordan Marshall
Charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and dealing in marijuana / THC.
26-year-old Megan Hamilton
Charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
27-year-old Zachary VanWinkle
Charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana/THC. He was also wanted on warrants for carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana/THC.
21-year-old Kelly Caudill
Charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana/THC.
27-year-old Micheal Clouse
Charged with possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
18-year-old Alexis Tisdale
Charged with dealing marijuana/THC and possession of marijuana/THC.
