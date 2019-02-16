5 arrested on drug charges in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It started with something suspicious at a New Albany park, and ended with five people behind bars.
Just before 1 p.m. Friday, an Indiana State trooper says he saw suspicious activity between two people at Anderson Park.
One person was inside a car, and as the trooper approached, he says the car drove away while the other person walked away.
The trooper pulled the vehicle over and found a loaded handgun, meth and other drug paraphernalia inside.
The driver, 34-year-old Nicholas Freiburger, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of a handgun without a permit.
Some troopers followed the other person back to a motor home, where police gained consent for a search of the home and arrested four others on drug possession and warrant charges.
Ethan Haycraft, 28, and Candice Sexton, 31, were both arrested and charged with possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin, dealing in heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Haycraft was also arrested on outstanding warrants for battery and possession of a syringe. Sexton was also arrested for two out standing warrants for theft.
Richard Napier, 28, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge. He was also charged with maintaining a common nuisance.
Tabatha Boaz, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.