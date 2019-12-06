LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two women have been arrested on suspicion of trying to hide contraband at a work site so that it could be smuggled into the Madison Correctional Facility.
Destiny Boyd and Quanii Williams, both of Indianapolis, were charged with trafficking with an inmate, a misdemeanor.
Officials said the two left contraband at a work site for offenders. The inmates who worked at the site then were expected to smuggle the contraband into the prison.
However, the facility's Office of Investigations and Intelligence uncovered the plot.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.