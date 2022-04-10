LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An artist is donating $1 million to the University of Louisville for a scholarship in honor of Breonna Taylor.
Amy Sherald, who painted the cover portrait of Taylor for Vanity Fair magazine, is funding the Brandeis Law School's Breonna Taylor Legacy Fellowship and the Breonna Taylor Legacy Scholarship for undergraduates, announced by the University announced Sunday.
"It's an honor and a blessing to have people continuously honor Breonna and want to help out in any way," Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, said.
The gift comes from the trust Sherald created through the sale of the painting. The Speed Art Museum and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture purchased the painting.
Along with the announcement, the delivery of the law school's first Breonna Taylor Lecture on Structural Inequality was also featured.
Sherald was recognized as the first recipient of the Darryl T. Owens Community Service Award. It's given to someone who embraces and actively engages the principles of selfless advocacy and engagement with transformative social issues, according to a news release.
"You learn how art becomes a part of it," Palmer said. "Then to have her [Sherald] want to use her platform and her art to do this thing to honor Breonna is amazing."
Owens, who was a local civil rights leader, died earlier this year. State Sen. Gerald Neal presented the award.
According to a news release, the Breonna Taylor Fellowship is open to law school students who secure a legal volunteer position over the summer with a social justice nonprofit organization. The Breonna Taylor Legacy Scholarship is open to undergraduate students at UofL.
"I am proud to partner with the university as we continue to increase the rate of access and advocacy within the Louisville community and across this country," Sherald said in a news release.
