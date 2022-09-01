LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. James Court Art Show has unveiled the third edition of its collectible watercolor print series.
The series is called "A Sense of Place" and tells the story of the St. James Court fountain. It was created by renowned watercolor artist Mark Bird.
The third print is called "A Historic Preservation Success Story: The St. James Court Fountain." It features three paintings in the lower part of the piece.
The central painting of one of the cherubic figures on the fountain is meant to capture the essence of historic preservation.
"We're proud of the beauty of the artists and everything on display, but the setting, you know, in St. James Court and the surrounding streets, it's just, there's nothing like it anywhere else in the world," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Prints are available for purchase for $200 online, or in person at the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 in Old Louisville.
To purchase a print online before the annual art show, click here.
