LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days after a mural honoring Breonna Taylor was unveiled on the basketball court at Lannan Park in the Portland Neighborhood, the artwork was vandalized.
Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis shared video Tuesday night from a private security system near the court that appears to show two people ride some type of motorbike onto the court, vandalizing the mural.
"They did burnouts, and it's sad," said Denise Bentley, a Metro Council legislative assistant for District 5.
Bentley said an anonymous donor is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the ongoing case. Bentley said the reward money is coming from a private donor and not from taxpayer dollars.
"I think it's a message from a business owner that — not in our community — we're just not going to tolerate hate," she said.
The mural was created by a group of artists, including Comacell Brown Jr., who came from Maryland to Louisville to work on the project.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment to work hard and focus on something so important to the community," Brown said.
When he learned about the vandalism, Brown said he was "heartbroken" and "disappointed" but he wasn't surprised based on some encounters he said he had while working on the piece.
"It'd start out being a basic question of 'How long is this going to be here?'" he said. "We had one guy wrapped in a Confederate flag walk around the court back and forth, not saying anything."
Brown is now trusting a friend in Louisville and other local artists to repair the damage to the mural. He's hoping someone will soon come forward with information.
"I feel like the person that could come up and speak out about it could be a community hero," Brown said.
Louisville Metro Police is investigating. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-582-CLUE (2583).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.