LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sidewalks became canvasses at an art-inspired event at the Big Four Bridge in downtown Louisville on Saturday.
Via Colori returned to the Waterfront Park. More than 100 artists are creating masterpieces directly on the sidewalk.
There is live music, a food court and a bar. Vendors are also selling their items.
"There's so many talented artists and as they start creating, seeing from beginning to end, what they've created with just chalk and a sidewalk is incredible," Ashley Walton with Goddess Creations said. "It's been amazing."
Via Colori benefits the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana this year.
The free event continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.