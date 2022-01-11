LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana is getting a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
It's one of more than 1,200 projects across the country getting more than $28.8 million as part of the NEA's Grants for Arts Projects budget for 2022, according to a news release.
The AASI said the money will go towards the nonprofit's mission and numerous art programs throughout the region.
"AASI is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts," Ann Eilers, acting chair of the NEA, said in a news release Tuesday.
The federal government hasn't officially passed its budget yet, so the grant may be delayed.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.