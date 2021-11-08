LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some new art is popping up around Louisville, but you might have to look up to see it.
Fund for the Arts announced a new program Monday called ArtsHeal, which puts the work of local artists on billboards and the ceilings of 25 TARC buses around the city.
The theme for the project is "healing through the arts," the nonprofit said in a news release.
The billboards can be found in Schnitzelburg, Smoketown, Park Hill, Shelby Park and Shively. Artists featured in the project include the late Bud Dorsey, Clarence Calloway — also known as MAD MOON VyBE, Kala Lewis and Debra Lott.
Other parts of the project are in development in the Parkland and California neighborhoods, which will be announced at a later date.
The program was created using funds from the National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant, which was given to Louisville Metro Government and Fund for the Arts.
For a map of each location and to learn more about each artist, click here.
