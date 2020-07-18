LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As this year's Camp Gilda had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization delivered supplies to children who have been been directly affected by cancer.
Volunteers with Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana delivered bundles filled with activities to the homes of more than 25 Louisville families Saturday morning. The bundles included hula hoops, five days of snacks and activities.
"With COVID, we couldn't be face to face with our kids. A lot of them are themselves high risk, and if they are not, someone in their household is so we had to go all virtual," said Gilda's Club's Youth and Families Manager Lori Mangum.
A team of volunteers shopped and prepared the surprises for the children.
