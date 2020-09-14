NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said reports of car break-ins are up more than 200% in the last six months.
Out of those reports, the department said 91% involve cars that were unlocked. Most of the break-ins are happening between 2-5 a.m.
"They go house to house, usually in a car," said Lt. Gabe Kelly, chief of detectives for the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. "A couple people get out of the car, usually teenagers or young adults, and try car handles parked in the driveway or in the street."
Most of the time, these "break-ins" are technically "thefts from auto," because no one is having to actually bust through a window to get into the car.
Home security cameras from neighborhoods show many cars with locked doors are being spared. Although many of the thefts have been caught on these types of cameras, Kelly said that's not usually how they track down the suspects.
"The arrest rate is decent," he said. "Usually, it comes from someone who has stolen the contents of an unlocked car and tried to use that, like a credit card or something."
While the number of reported break-ins has risen significantly in recent months, the type of crime isn't new.
Joshua Bohlsen, who lives in a neighborhood not far from Charlestown Road in New Albany, said his car was stolen last fall and was found across the river at Churchill Downs with bullet holes.
"Unfortunately, I lost a set of keys for a vehicle and didn't think much of it," Bohlsen said. "I thought they were in a pair in jeans somewhere. Come to found out (the thieves) actually found them in another vehicle on my property, and they actually stole my vehicle right out of my driveway."
He said his theft was caught on camera and since then, he's seen multiple other incidents also caught on tape.
"The last one I saw posted, someone was armed," Bohlsen said. "You could very clearly see the person had a weapon, being the scary part of it all."
Frank Blair, who also lives in Bohlsen's neighborhood, said he left a car unlocked about eight years ago and was targeted.
"We did have one of our automobiles looked through. It's a scary situation to come out that next morning and see some of your stuff looked through," Blair said. "I think it's something easy that they can get, usually peak in through a window. And if you see something easy sitting out, some change, something a little more expensive — it could be a golf club or even some GPS systems — they'll probably take a chance to get in there."
Bohlsen and Blair said they hope what happened to them can be a warning for others who are experiencing this now to double check they locked their cars.
"Just a mistake on my part, absolutely a mistake on my part," Bohlsen said. "I should keep my stuff locked up."
The sheriff's department also said several guns are being taken from cars and is asking people to bring those inside, even if your car is locked.
