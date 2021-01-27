LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky recorded its lowest Wednesday total of COVID-19 cases in a month, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Kentucky reported 2,424 new cases, Beshear said during a pandemic briefing.
“Overall that is a good sign,” the governor said.
The state also reported 47 deaths from the virus.
Beshear said with a 16-17% increase in vaccines from the federal government, the state will get about 8,800 new doses a week, bringing the total number to nearly 65,000 doses each week.
"That's incredibly helpful, but that's not nearly enough," Beshear said. "We could be doing a quarter of a million vaccinations right now if we had the supply."
Beshear said the state will be rolling out vaccines regionally. Kroger's first regional mass vaccination site is expected to launch Feb. 1, the location of which is expected to be announced Thursday.
"To make sure rural Kentucky gets as much as urban Kentucky, adjusted by population, a regional approach is the only way that it can be done," he said.
To date, Kentucky health leaders said more than 90,000 people 70 and older have been vaccinated.
"We have a long way to go, but even though I know it's been frustrating, there's still 400,000 people or so 70 and up that have not yet had the chance to be vaccinated — I know I've asked for patience, the governor has asked for patience — We're methodically making progress," said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
State leaders said they will continue to fight to get more doses each week.
"We will have a consistent supply that helps us plan," Beshear said. "It's going to be lower than any of us want, but we like seeing increases in it, and we hope they continue."
Beshear said much bigger shipments may be rolling in this summer.
Stack also spoke Wednesday about the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom, which is believed to be more contagious.
“If you get exposed to it, you’re more likely to be infected, so that means it can infect more people more easily,” Stack said.
He encouraged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks and social distancing, calling it “more important than ever.”
As of Wednesday, 1,597 people were hospitalized in Kentucky for COVID-19-related reasons, and 225 were on ventilators.
