LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials have tested more than 100,000 people for COVID-19, and Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday that the positivity rate is now 7.45%.
In an update alongside Dr. Sarah Moyer, head of the city's health department, Fischer said three more people have died from the coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 251.
Eight new first responders have tested positive since Monday: one from the Louisville Metro Police Department, five from Metro Corrections and two from the Louisville Fire Department.
Fischer said overall, 96 first responders have tested positive. Sixty-seven of those are at work, and the rest recovering at home
Moyer said those who think they have COVID-19 and are waiting for test results still need to stay quarantine for 14 days.
Fischer said people also need to be more diligent about wearing masks. He said everyone needs to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.
"A house party is a big part of spreading the infection of this disease," he said. "If you are planning a trip to Florida or any of the other COVID-19 hotspots, what I would ask you is please change your plans."
