LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations are still increasing, but doctors in Louisville are seeing some trends that are giving them hope.
Between University of Louisville Hospital, Jewish Hospital and Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, UofL Health has 154 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday. Only 12 of those people were vaccinated against COVID-19.
Forty of those people are in the ICU, and just two of those are fully-vaccinated.
"My hope is as we get into the middle, latter parts of September that we see a peak or plateau in the number of people coming into health care organization," said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer for UofL Health.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Louisville reached record levels this week with nearly 400 people in total. But at least at UofL, there are trends that are headed in the right direction.
"Over the last week, we've actually seen the numbers increase, but we've seen them increase less than we have previously," Smith said. "We had a precipitous climb prior to this, where we were adding 30-40 patients a week to our census."
COVID-19 case counts in Louisville actually dropped for the first time in months last week with 3,500 new cases reported, down from 3,900 the previous week.
Doctors say they are still monitoring new variants of the virus but say they don't know how prevalent they are in the community.
