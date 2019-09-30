BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Fire District Chief Rob Orkies said he's been fighting fires for 35 years, and this is the worst drought he has experienced in Kentucky.
Just a tiny spark during these extremely dry conditions can lead to devastation, which is why Bullitt County leaders decided to issue a burn ban.
“For our agency, were probably running 10 to 20, maybe 15 brush fires a week,” Orkies said. “I’m so tickled the judge put a burn ban in place. There’s absolutely zero burning in Bullitt County."
Record-setting temperatures mixed with the drought have been keeping firefighters busy. Right now, a number of counties in both Indiana and Kentucky are under burn bans, and if you are caught not following the rules, you could face a fine.
The ban in Bullitt County prohibits any open outdoor flame, which means no burning debris, no campfires and no open pit cooking or grilling with charcoal.
Both officials in Kentucky and Indiana said it is up to each county and its law enforcement agencies to enforce the ban.
According to Kentucky's state website, a “violation of a burning ban is a misdemeanor punishable by law.” In Bullitt County, officials said you could face up to a $500 fine.
Bullitt County resident Terri Roberts said she and her neighbors are taking the burn ban seriously.
"We had a big party in our neighborhood last weekend, and nobody even talked about marshmallows or s’mores or lighting the fire pit or anything," Roberts said. "People are very aware how dry it is."
The Zoneton Fire District said it put out at least three brush fires Monday, one of which was caused by a man burning debris.
