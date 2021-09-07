LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been argued by some officials across Kentucky for months that stopping the extra federal funds would push people back to work. But with the federal government's supplemental $300 unemployment checks no longer active, there could be a surge in people seeking other types of help.
Sarah Ehresman, director of labor market intelligence at KentuckianaWorks, shared an article about a new set of research focused on the unemployment rate following states removing the extra federal unemployment checks early. And the research shows there wasn't a rush to getting jobs.
"And the reason is because there are other reasons why people aren't coming back into the workforce," KentuckianaWorks Executive Director Michael Gritton said.
He points to a few reasons: Some people are still concerned about COVID-19 and contracting it at work, some people are caregivers to people who are vulnerable to COVID-19, and some people can't find child care. Gritton also said some women with children under school-age have left the workforce.
"So those are legitimate issues that we're going to have to address in order to help those people get back to work and stay there," Gritton said. "And if we can't address them, all we're doing is taking money out of their pocket, which is also going to take money out of the local economy."
One possibility of this lack of income is families becoming food and/or housing insecure. Clare Wallace, executive director for South Louisville Community Ministries (SLCM), said she expects people to reach out soon because they no longer have the extra cash.
"There is going to be that panic, and we will see those folks in our office," Wallace said.
The catch to that is SLCM has been running at high-speed since the start of the pandemic, so it doesn't have a huge offering for people in need.
"We will continue to run this marathon and know that there is a finish line somewhere," Wallace said. "We just don't know where it is."
Besides food, toiletries and diapers, SLCM has a weekly rent clinic to help people who might be worried about facing eviction. The clinic is every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about requesting a food and financial assistance go to SLCM website. If you are not in south Louisville and still would like to find more information through the Association of Community Ministries you can find your neighborhood location by clicking here.
Meanwhile, the KentuckianaWorks' Kentucky Career Center is experiencing under-utilization of resources.
"We just have a plethora of services that we're still sitting on, so we just need the warm bodies to come to the door so we can help them," said Zakiyyah Raymore said, operations manager at the Nia Center location.
Raymore said even if someone is skeptical about getting help, they should come in and try anyway.
For Kentucky Career Center locations click here.
The Office of Resilience and Community Services within Louisville Metro Government also has the following information listed to help.
- For eviction prevention/rental assistance:
- For households financially impacted by COVID-19 call 502-308-3344 or visit louisvilleky.gov/Neighborhoodplace
- Visit StopMyEviction.org for other resources including assistance for people who have a pending court date for an eviction due to nonpayment.
- LIHEAP Summer Cooling for LG&E Assistance:
- Call 502-991-8391 or visit louisvilleky.cascheduler.com to schedule an appointment
- Louisville Metro COVID Relief for LG&E Assistance:
- Call 502-977-6636 or visit LGEHelp.itfrontdesk to schedule an appointment
- Louisville Metro COVID Relief for Louisville Water/MSD Assistance:
- Call 211 for your local community ministry location or apply online here
