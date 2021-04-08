LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana is seeing an increase in positive cases of COVID-19, even as it reports more than 24% of Hoosiers age 16 and older are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,397 new cases of the respiratory virus and 16 deaths where the virus was a contributing factor. That's an increase from the 1,260 new cases and 15 virus-related deaths reported Wednesday.
The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to see slow increases after reaching recent lows in mid-March, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard listed a seven-day average of 1,020 new infections as of Tuesday, up from an average of about 800 two weeks ago. Hospitalizations were at 795 on Wednesday after falling below 600 for several days in mid-March. But the state's new infections are down about 85% from their December peak, and hospitalizations are down about 77% from their December peak.
To date, Indiana has reported 694,836 confirmed infections and 12,710 virus-related deaths, state health officials said in a news release.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 4.6% as of Thursday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Floyd County reported 10 new cases Thursday for a total of 7,488 confirmed cases and 175 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The county did not report any additional deaths Thursday. According to the state health department, the county's seven day positivity rate is currently 5.3%.
Clark County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 6.3%, reported 14 new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 12,556 and 189 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. No additional deaths were reported in the county Thursday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
Indiana's statewide mask mandate and other business restrictions meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus ended Tuesday after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed orders last week lifting those limits.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to schedule an appointment at a state-run vaccination site, or call 211. For a list of locations, click here. Appointments are also available at Walgreens, Kroger and CVS.
State health officials said as of Thursday, 3,195,357 doses of the vaccine had been given in Indiana. That includes 1,873,481 Hoosiers who have received their first dose and 1,321,876 — 24.3% of Indiana residents who are at least 16 — who are now fully vaccinated, 30,699 of which were newly reported Thursday, according to the state's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.
