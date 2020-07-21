LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While Jefferson County Public Schools decide whether or not to begin the school year online, some parents are checking into schools that will be open.
Several schools told WDRB News they are seeing an increased interest from parents considering a change because of nontraditional instruction (NTI). Those schools include the Academy for Individual Excellence in Jeffersontown, a K-12 christian school with about 400 students, where in-person classes start on Aug. 12.
"We have a situation where we've probably had ten calls just in the last few days that were above and beyond what we would normally have gotten," Principal John Savage said. "We need to get our kids back in school for our family to function, and looking to us as an option, so it has increased. We can't take many, but it has increased."
Savage, who started the academy 37 years ago, said the school has plans for social distancing in place and will keep younger kids in the same classroom. Older students will be kept in the same small groups throughout the day.
He said being in school is important, especially for kids who may not excel academically or play sports.
"If they've been in a school setting that's not really lifted them and then suddenly they lost the social, which is all they had, because the grades and the work wasn't causing them to feel accomplished," he said. "It was about the friendships and they lost everything when they're isolated in that way. So I think this is an important move and something if we possibly can do it healthy, we need to do it."
Savage said he understands that his school doesn't have to deal with all the problems JCPS is facing, such as transportation. Because of small class sizes, the principal said kids can easily be distanced from one another.
NTI is still available for families at the academy who deal with pre-existing conditions.
JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio last week recommended starting the 2020-21 school year with distance learning. The school board is set to vote on that decision during a meeting Tuesday evening.
