JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - Is the growth of Jeffersonville’s River Ridge having a negative impact on other parts of the city? That is something Mayor Mike Moore says happens in many cities.
“Times change. That is no longer the corner piece of the city of Jeffersonville,” Moore told WDRB News on Wednesday.
Moore is referring to the area of 10th street south of I-265. In recent years, much of the cities growth has been north of the interstate leading up to the Amazon fulfillment center and the River Ridge Commerce Park.
“Sometimes it is not cost prohibitive to go in and fix up an older building because it may not be in code anymore,” Moore said. “A lot of times developers will say 'you know, it is just not worth our while. We want that vacant piece of land.’”
Some of the vacant parcels of land near 265 are still up for sale. Moore wants more gas stations however Jeffersonville code said gas stations can’t be within a mile of each other and there is already a Circle K station down the road.
“You put a service station here my guess is you're going to probably have three or four very interested restaurants that are going to say 'hey, that is what we needed. Now we want to come,” said Moore.
While driving down 10th street it does not take long to see vacant buildings. Many of them former restaurants. The front yards have overgrown grass and unkept landscaping. Many of the windows to some of the buildings are cracked or broken.
Harbor and Hops restaurant has been in the area for just over two years and they too have seen the shift in grow farther north.
“A lot of people didn't know that we were here but now that everything is opening back up and Covid is going away, people are starting to figure us out and people are coming back so it is going very well,” said Harbor and Hops bar manager Richard Weisbach.
A new $50 Million dollar Hilton hotel and a restaurant is set to open later this month next to the water tower – along 265.
Moore says in 2021, 78 businesses opened up in Jeffersonville, the majority up closer to River Ridge and away from the center of 10th street.
“The days of seeing Bacon's Department Store on that end of 10th street. Not going to happen. Not going to happen,” said Moore.
With that said, that part of the city is not being ignored. Millions have been used for road repairs and upkeep.
“We spent $20 million because we know what is going to happen. Let's be patient,” said Moore.
