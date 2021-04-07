LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers with Louisville's Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) are getting ready for this year's Thunder Over Louisville and Pegasus Parade events.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, KDF is working to avoid large gatherings, which means events will look different from years' past. One of the biggest changes is no gathering at Waterfront Park for Thunder.
"We've taken the firework show you typically see on the waterfront and divided it by five," said Aimee Boyd, spokesperson for KDF.
Boyd said the five locations won't be announced, because organizers do not want people trying to gather in-person.
"We can't emphasize enough that if the locations are to be found out and publicized, that a crowd gathering could mean the show — the operation — could shut down," she said.
Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Louisville's Veteran's Club Inc., said he tries every year to help veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) prepare for the loud fireworks that come along with Thunder Over Louisville. This year, with unknown locations, that's become more of a challenge.
"Now, the struggle is we don't know where the fireworks are coming, and I think that undisclosed word is a huge trigger word in the veteran community, especially ones who suffer from PTSD," Harrell said.
In a statement, KDF said it knows awareness is key for those who suffer from PTSD.
"Each year, we share and publicize information about Thunder Over Louisville ahead of time, to help keep everyone informed," the statement said.
"What you see on the waterfront is not going to show up in your back yard or your subdivision," Boyd added. "We've divided that by five, and we've tried to find locations where lots of people could potentially view them from their yard. But it's not going to show up in your subdivision."
She also said because this year's show is made for TV and not an in-person crowd, the fireworks will be focused more on color instead of loud booms and pops.
Another change is timing. The firework show will be shorter, only lasting 18 minutes instead of a typical 30-minute production. Boyd said the show will be between the times of 9:30-10 p.m. on Thunder Day which is Saturday, April 17.
"If you can just hold on for 18 minutes and put in some ear buds and listen to an audio book or watch some TV or listen to some relaxing music, I think that's the best and most effective way to kind of overcome," Harrell said.
Harrell is encouraging veterans to watch the show but understands for some, it can be too much.
"I got back from Iraq in 2004 right before Thunder Over Louisville, and I went to Thunder Over Louisville and realized I couldn't really stand to be there at that time," he said. "So I know it's a real thing and it's hard to deal with, but I also know you can overcome it."
Harrell said Veterans Club will have a volunteer clinical team on-call to help support any veteran.
"We're going to be on stand-by, waiting for anything they need," he said. "I'm really encouraging them to enjoy it. I say, 'You fought for it right? This is what you fought for, so that the people in your community can enjoy these things. It's Derby, and we're in Kentucky.'"
To reach out to Veteran's Club, click here or call 502-487-1464.
Pegasus Parade
Other Derby Festival events like the Pegasus Parade are just around the corner. The Pegasus Parade is Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, from 1-5 p.m. both days.
Again, to limit crowds, there will not be a large parade on Broadway like typical years. Instead, KDF said a small parade tour will travel 60 miles in Louisville and southern Indiana, going through more than 35 neighborhoods.
Boyd said she plans to release the parade route Friday.
"We're not able to take our big Pegasus around," she said. "We do have her smaller version, Goldie, which will be going around with us. It's about bringing the Derby Festival spirit to the community at a time we can't gather, but we all kind of need that spirit the most."
For a full list of Derby Festival events, click here for the complete schedule.
