LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called for a top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department, protesters marching through the city's streets continued voicing their demands for racial justice for a seventh night.
Wednesday night, protesters repeated their chants of, "No justice, no peace" and of the names Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, two black Louisvillians who have died at the hands of government bullets.
WDRB reporters Chad Mills and Travis Ragsdale, who marched with protesters for hours, said events had progressed peacefully through 10:30 p.m., and that police had changed their tactics.
Some marchers worried about being intercepted by police, but law enforcement allowed the throngs to proceed so long as they did not threaten property or people, even if they violated the mayor’s curfew, which runs from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
Protesters, mostly in their teens and 20s, were joined in their marching by NFL player Jamon Brown, who played college football at the University of Louisville before joining the Atlanta Falcons. The group stopped occasionally, listening to speakers and poets.
The protests started a bit earlier than in previous days, and marchers ventured into neighborhoods such as the Highlands to spread their calls for racial equality beyond downtown Louisville.
Now on Cherokee headed toward Cherokee Triangle in the Highlands. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/L2wtCpExz1— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) June 4, 2020
Other groups of protesters gathered in Shively, St. Matthews and Prospect, according to WDRB reporter Marcus Green.
St. Matthews police said they shot pepper balls into the asphalt to scatter a crowd that refused to clear the street and did not have a permit to assemble. Police said no one was struck, and the crowd was peaceful, though it did not follow orders to disburse.
Shively. St. Matthews. Prospect. The Highlands. And downtown. Those are the places (the ones I’ve seen) where people in Louisville have assembled today. https://t.co/Uaowr9iDv5— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) June 4, 2020
