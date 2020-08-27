LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Medical officials have new concerns of COVID-19 numbers in Louisville.
As of Thursday, the city's positivty rate, or the share of coronavirus tests that come back positive, is close to where it's been for a while, at 9.2%, according to the Department of Public Health and Wellness. And although Jefferson County Public Schools doesn't have students physically in class, Louisville medical officials believe there will be an impact in the city from other Kentucky schools and universities opening up.
"School-associated gatherings are also going to play a role in how our numbers are going to change," said Rui Zhao, chief epidemiologist with Louisville Metro Health & Wellness. "That is our greatest concerns right now."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also announced Thursday that another Louisvillian, an 86-year-old man, has died from COVID-19. No other information was released about the man. As of Thursday, 279 county residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
In total, Jefferson County has reported 11,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first reported in the county in March. At least 6,593 individuals have recovered.
