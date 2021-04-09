LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The violent trend continues in Louisville, with several shootings just this week.
There have been more than 150 non-fatal shootings so far in 2021, and according to the most recent data from Louisville Metro Police, at least 49 homicides.
"This is a real troubling issue all across the country right now," Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday. "We're not alone on this type of problem."
Fischer said the city is working to change the trend by creating programs such as Group Violence Intervention.
"(The program) identifies the people that are most at risk of being victims of violence or being perpetrators of gun violence and intervening in that and offering services and options for people to get out of a life of violent crime," Fischer said. "If they choose not to do that, obviously, they need to be held accountable."
He also pointed to a trend that many arguments are now beginning on social media and leading to physical violence.
Others in the community are forming their own groups to try and prevent future violence. A new program stemming from the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization called "Voices of Survivors" is bringing families together who have lost a loved one to gun violence. Together, they hope to be a support for each other and create anti-violence programs for young children in Louisville.
Voices of Survivors held its first in-person meeting at the Galt House in early-April.
"It was so therapeutic, and we talked about a lot of things," said Lakesia Jeffery, who lost her 26-year-old son in a shooting near Shively in December 2020. "Bbut that's just the first meeting, so we're trying to get somewhere and help the community as much as it needs it."
Jeffery said every time she hears of another shooting, it reminds her of the call she got the night she lost her son.
"It hurts," she said. "It's like re-living what happened to my child over again, and it's scary."
Jeffery is encouraging other families who have lost someone to join Voices of Survivors. She said it will take the entire community to make a change.
"You guys have to help, because if you think it won't knock at your door, it will," she said.
For anyone interested in becoming part of Voices of Survivors, click here.
Fischer said there will be a national summit soon to discuss gun violence across the country. He said it will likely be held in mid-May, and more details will be given out closer to that date.
"We're actually hosting a national summit on gun violence, re-imagining public safety — with the United States Conference of Mayors that I'm president of right now — to bring the entire country together to try and figure out what is going on and what can we do about it as well," he said.
Fischer said the discussion will be held virtually. An exact date has not been provided yet.
