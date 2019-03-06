LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While JCPS teachers protested in Frankfort on Wednesday, opposing Senate Bill 250, some stayed behind.
"We would much rather be teaching, and I don't think you're going to find a teacher to disagree with that," said Caitlyn Workman, a JCPS teacher.
Many of them spent the day boxing up food and snacks for students and their families.
"Half of us went to Frankfort to advocate for our kids' future, and we stayed back and tried to advocate for our kids right now and what they need today, which is food," said Taylor Luckett, another JCPS teacher.
Because JCPS had to cancel school on Wednesday, teachers from Westport Middle School invited families to pick up food and snacks.
"Our kids come to us, and they'll get breakfast, and they'll get lunch, and sometimes that might be the only thing they get," Workman said. "And knowing that there's a possibility for chaos in their future, we wanted to make sure that need was met."
Workman, who's a sixth-grade teacher, wants students to know this:
"While we're fighting for education here and in Frankfort, we still love them," she said. "And we're not doing this in retaliation or against them, and we're not doing this against our families. This is an action to protect our students at the most basic level, which is education."
University of Louisville political science professor Dr. Dewey Clayton said teachers calling out could be the latest messaging trend in Frankfort.
"Teachers are beginning to say, 'You know, we are tired of being disrespected," Clayton said. "There have always been strikes and wildcat strikes and that type of thing. That's normally been an effective tool ... I think that sometimes when you push people to the limit, you start seeing things that you might not normally see."
And right now, teachers see it as an attack on education.
"We're definitely going to take action, because that is what is necessary," Workman said. "But I cannot find a teacher that would not rather be in the classroom with their students."
