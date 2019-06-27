LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last weekend, 20-year-old Tyrese Garvin left the hospital where he'd just visited with his newborn twins.
The 2017 Atherton High School graduate was walking down Roselane Avenue when, LMPD Lt. Emily McKinley said, he was shot by three teenagers in a drive-by shooting. The teenagers, who've since been arrested and charged, fired those shot in what has been an alarmingly violent month across Louisville.
LMPD called a news conference Thursday afternoon in which McKinley made a plea to the public as officers work to investigate 12 shootings across the city over the last few weeks. McKinley, the head of the department's homicide unit, said the recent shootings have largely been drive-bys in stolen vehicles. She said the cars were stolen throughout all of Louisville, and some even had guns inside them.
She didn't rule out that gangs have been part of the recent violence, only saying that detectives are still investigating that.
But LMPD did give one reason why the city is seeing a spike in shootings.
"Kids don't have a venue to vent their frustrations and resolve their issues with each other," McKinley said. "I think there's been a lot of talk back and forth on social media between people, and ... they don't know how to resolve their conflicts without resulting to violence. And that's what has gotten us here today, and it absolutely has to stop."
Garvin, who had just gotten a new job, is now fighting for his life. His family said Thursday night that he remains on life support in University Hospital.
"He did not deserve to be shot like he did," said Kathleen Roberts, Garvin's grandmother. "He's going to never be able to see his children, and they're never going to know their father."
McKinley asked parents to pay attention to posts that kids are making on social media and take them seriously. She also drove home the importance of people locking their cars. A lot of the stolen vehicles used for the shootings have been unlocked.
"We don't want your car or your gun to be the next tool used in a homicide or a shooting," she said.
"Louisville is in a war," Roberts said. "And we should not be like that, taking each other's life."
A GoFundMe page has been started for Garvin and his family.
