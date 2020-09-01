LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a violent year in Louisville.
So far, there have been more than 100 homicides, and as bad as that sounds, the actual gun violence numbers are even higher.
In fact, the violence has even replacing COVID-19 in news headlines.
The months of July and August were record months, both ending with 23 homicides.
"We've seen massive increases in the volume of patients that have sustained these injuries," said Dr. Keith Miller, a trauma surgeon at University of Louisville Hospital.
Many of the victims are brought to University Hospital, and once there, Miller tries to save their lives.
"When we talk about homicides, that is heartbreaking and catastrophic," he said. "Many of the patients that survive these injuries, their lives are changed forever as well."
There have been more than 100 homicides this year but nearly 400 shooting victims.
"We're seeing multiple injuries, nearly every night," Miller said.
And while Miller tries to save lives in the ER, local activists are trying to do the same on the streets.
Retired Police Officer Ray Barker, also known as "Sir Friendly C" is promoting a new music video with a message to the youth.
"So many of our young people are dying," Barker said. "We want you to live hard."
The song is called "Live Hard" and features several Louisville artists, including Willy Haze.
"It ain't telling you to live hard and pick up your gun," Haze said. "It's telling you to live hard, live to get old. Live to actually see your kids grow up."
Christopher 2X, executive director of Game Changers, has been fighting to reduce violence for more than 15 years and believes there's more than one way to approach the violence.
"Every piece of advocacy tool that can be applied to this horrible situation is needed," 2X said. "I believe a lot of people want safe neighborhoods ... It's about how we get there and how long it will take us to get there."
