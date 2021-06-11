LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is almost officially here, but consumers looking for a new boat or RV could be out of luck, due to a shortage.
Last summer during lockdowns, people rediscovered the great outdoors and boat and RV sales soared.
Dan Decker, who owns Denny's Marina in Indianapolis, says all of the new boats in his store have already sold and he only has two pre-owned boats left.
"We did run out of inventory," he said. "We'll probably see this cycle for at least another season just because there's zero inventory out there."
Store owners say consumers looking for a boat or RV may have to consider renting.
