LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures rise, a dip in the water sounds great. But pools and other bodies of water can pose a huge risk for kids.
Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids ages 1-4, and a new report shows a rise in drownings between 2015 and 2017. A majority of them happened at home.
And now that kids are spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Consumer Product Safety Commission worries about a further rise in drownings.
Experts say parents should learn CPR, put fences around pools and teach kids to swim.
