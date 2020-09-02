LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The battle for college campuses to co-exist with COVID-19 goes on.
Many colleges and universities have resorted to mandatory testing for all students taking in-person courses. Some others are requiring even faculty and staff to be tested, too.
Regardless of each situation, it's clear that each college and university is taking an approach that fits their particular situation, and all of them fighting a battle of their own.
University of Louisville
Just weeks ago, U of L announced it would mandate testing for all on-campus students, faculty and staff. Each student has to be tested by the end of this week. The university has provided several different locations on campus for tests.
On Tuesday, U of L announced its weekly numbers. It showed that more than 14,000 students, faculty and staff have been tested already. There are 215 positive cases as of now, a positivity rate less than 1.5%. However, in the last seven days, the positivity rate has fallen to below 1%.
"Even though this experience looks different than a traditional college experience, they're having a world class education, and we're doing everything that we can to keep them safe but also let them connect with others," Dean of Students Michael Mardis said.
U of L attributes its successful numbers to the willingness of students, faculty and staff to learn and also follow safety measures. The university mandated COVID-19 training courses for everyone on campus, and already about 52% of students have completed the course.
Mardis and other university officials said this is what has to continue to stay on track and keep numbers low.
"That doesn't men there's not a student who occasionally forgets their mask," he said. "But we have had a couple of situations where students may be gathered that may be somewhat outside the lines. But we've had an overwhelmingly positive response."
A link to U of L's COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.
University of Kentucky
For UK, testing has been key, officials say.
The university just launched a new online dashboard that shows in-depth statistics and test results from the first two stages of mandates testing for on-campus students. You can view that by clicking here.
As of now, UK has 435 total active cases. A separate 88 positive cases have already recovered. Those numbers stem from the 25,373 tests that have already been administered to students, faculty and staff.
UK has seen 0 new cases this week so far.
Indiana University
IU just wrapped up a week worth of "mitigation testing."
Officials with the university said it's a way to select a certain number of students, faculty and staff for weekly mandatory testing. It enables health officials to pinpoint hotspots around campus and react according to the data.
"Every student — but also faculty and staff at all IU campuses can expect to get tested for COVID during the semester," said Chuck Carney, a spokesperson for IU.
In the past week, IU's results across all campuses — show a 3.1% positivity rate. At IU Bloomington alone, there have been 274 positive cases out of 7,872 total tests for a positivity rate of 3.5%.
IU said the biggest spread is among Greek organizations on campus. That community has an 8% positivity rate, and as a result, 23 fraternity and sorority houses are under quarantine.
“We want to make sure they’re not in a situation where they’re spreading it to the overall population,” Carney said.
The university is taking measures to prevent further spread and encouraging strict social distancing and masking to all other students in hopes that the numbers will be lower.
“If we want to continue on and be here in-person, that’s what we have to do, and students are trying to do that,” Carney said.
View IU's COVID-19 dashboard by clicking here.
Bellarmine University
Bellarmine currently only has 13 active cases.
A spokesperson for the university said all 13 are in isolation off campus as of now.
There are only two new cases this week.
