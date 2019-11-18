LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has dismissed an assault charge against a Louisville father accused of attacking a Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver.
The assault charge against Cecil Snowden was dismissed Monday morning, weeks after his arrest. In August, Snowden was arrested and charged in connection with a violent attack on the bus driver.
Snowden and another person were accused of attacking the driver after Snowden's daughter was involved in a fight and removed from the bus.
The bus driver said he suffered a "concussion, severely bruised jaw and nose, black eye, cut to nose, bruised chin, and temporary loss of hearing in his left ear due to swelling."
Snowden has always insisted his arrest was a case of mistaken identity. On Monday, the judge agreed, dismissing the case without prejudice, which means it could be brought back before the court if more evidence surfaces.
Snowden's attorney said he feels confident that won't happen.
